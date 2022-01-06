Prophecy of Don Orione after the new millennium (year 2000) (Damián Galerón)

Damián Galerón

Don Orione, in his prophecy, about the events that would occur in Argentina, said:

The Man in Grey, not knowing that he is the chosen one, will be a totally apolitical man, but in a chaotic moment of the country, he will be presented with an angel of God, telling him that he has to take over the country, because he was chosen by God to do so, but he will not and will not accept, So by their refusal, an angel will cause the death of 400,000 people, who will fall down, lifeless, in the streets.

Then there will be an armed civil uprising, the people full of anger, will go out into the streets, looking for and killing all politicians, officials, police, military, priest and anyone else, who having had power to improve Argentina, did not, and that right there, where they are found, they will be killed; there will be as many crucified, as from Rosario to Buenos Aires, in order of three, a politician or official, a policeman or military and a priest, that is: one, one and one; one, one and one; and so on.

At the same time, a president will be hanged in the Plaza de Mayo. By that time, there will be several men, who will be awarded the title of Man of Gray and will want to enter the Pink House, by the entrance of Balcarce 50, but God, will put there an angel, who will be guarding that entrance and will not allow the entry of another, that he be not the true Grey Man, withering in the act, every impostor, before crossing the gate.

Finally, the elected one will accept, everyone will see and know that it is him, he will enter through the door of Balcarce 50 and will govern Argentina, from the Congress, by the hand of the children, without leaving the country, for 50 years until his death, for Peace and Prosperity.