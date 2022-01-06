Italy imposes compulsory vaccination for those over 50

AyL Editorial

Agencies

The Italian Council of Ministers approved on Wednesday the compulsory vaccination against coronavirus for people over 50.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi has explained, according to Corriere della Sera, that with the implementation of the mandatory vaccine the executive aims to “slow the growth of the contagion curve and push Italians who have not yet been vaccinated to do so” after the country has recorded in the last 24 hours “a new record of contagion since the beginning of the pandemic, with 190,000 new cases”. Draghi added that the decision to apply the measure in the age group that covers those over 50 is due to the fact that they are those “with the highest risk of hospitalization” and thus aspire to “reduce pressure on hospitals and save lives”.

Last week, the Government decided that the enhanced health certificate (which is only obtained when vaccinated or when the disease has passed) will be mandatory from 10 January for access to means of transport, in addition to hotels, ceremonies or festivals; while for now it is requested in leisure and restoration.

Draghi wanted to extend the use of this reinforced passport to more activities, such as public services, personal care or shopping malls, but it was not possible this Wednesday due to the reticence of some government coalition forces, like the League, which interprets it as a compulsory vaccination masked for everyone, according to the Italian media.

As for the vaccination campaign, and according to the government’s own data, on Tuesday Italy exceeded the 20 million people vaccinated with the booster dose (67.67% of the target population) and this Wednesday Health reported that 86,07% of Italians over the age of 12 have completed the COVID-19 vaccination cycle.

…AYUDA A AyL A PODER SEGUIR

Únete ahora a ayl.tv y ayúdanos a seguir y crecer:

DIRECCIÓN POSTAL: «Adoración y Liberación». Apartado de Correos nº 5 – 46113 ESPAÑA

E-MAIL PEDIDOS DE ORACION Y SECRETARÍA: miguelgomez@ayl.tv

——————

MODOS DE COLABORAR CON EL SOSTENIMIENTO DEL PROYECTO

Todo el contenido de la plataforma independiente y propia AYL.TV es gratuito para todos. Sin embargo para poder ser una alternativa real necesitamos medios. Puedes apoyar a AYL.TV con una suscripción de pago en la propia plataforma, aquí:

Si lo prefieres también puedes hacer una donación, puntual o periódica, en Cuenta bancaria Openbank (Banco de Santander) : ES2500730100570163476193

Y también puedes desde cualquier rincón del mundo hacer tu aportación puntual o periódica por Paypal en paypal.me/adoracionyliberacion

Si deseas colaborar de otras formas, o tienes dudas, escribe a: info@ayl.tv

Dios te bendiga. ¡Gracias por unirte a nosotros!