Cardinal Hollerich asks that those not vaccinated cannot attend Mass in Europe

«At this time when the pandemic is re-emerging, we must save lives, and this green pass should welcome people to Mass», said Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, president of Comece, based in Brussels. Since Christmas, a law has been in force in Luxembourg allowing only vaccinated persons to participate in the liturgies, except for celebrations with fewer than 20 faithful. Some priests have opposed, and this does not help to look for a solution».

The 63-year-old cardinal referred to calls for a full vaccination test to access religious services in Italy, as a means of combating the current Omicron variant of the Covid-19. In statements to the newspaper La Nazione, his own archdiocese of Luxembourg had «adhered with conviction» to the restrictions of the government, and added that the priests who opposed the strict sanitary and security measures, especially those of Poland, had caused «damage and disorientation».

In a statement addressed to Catholics across the country, where protests against the closure broke out last weekend, the Dutch bishops called for «solidarity with all society» and urged Christians to «go through this dark time with the strength of faith».

In Austria, where current government measures have also provoked large-scale unrest, the Catholic Church became the first in Europe, in early December, to support compulsory vaccination, ahead of its planned nationwide implementation in February.

In a New Year’s Eve interview with the Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn again supported compulsory vaccination as an aspect of the «responsibility of the State for the common good».

The statements of the Luxembourg Cardinal have caused perplexity among many faithful, as in addition to putting the false church of Bergoglio back at the forefront of world tyranny; there is not the least canonical support that justifies treating the unvaccinated as second-class faithful to whom one can deny something as elementary as attending Mass.

Wow. Get out of there. Brothers. Now.

