‘Brutal intolerance’: Cdl. Müller condemns Bergoglio’s latest attack on Traditional Latin Mass

AyL

Agencies

German Cardinal Gerhard Müller has condemned the Vatican’s recently approved Rescript further restricting the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM).

Müller, a former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, denounced Cardinal Arthur Roche’s centralization of power over the celebration of the TLM.

“Pope Benedict overcame the tensions that had arisen in a theologically competent and pastorally sensitive manner by distinguishing between the ordinary and extraordinary forms of the Latin rite,” said Cardinal Müller, and described Bergoglio’s decision to restrict the Traditional Mass as “brutal intolerance” against those who prefer the ancient use.

With the Rescript having received papal assent last month, permission to celebrate Mass according to the 1962 Missale Romanum has been restricted to non-parish buildings, and this concession can be sought only from the Congregation (now Dicastery) for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, which Roche leads.

…AYUDA A AyL A PODER SEGUIR

Únete ahora a ayl.tv y ayúdanos a seguir y crecer:

DIRECCIÓN POSTAL: «Adoración y Liberación». Apartado de Correos nº 5 – 46113 ESPAÑA

E-MAIL PEDIDOS DE ORACION Y SECRETARÍA: miguelgomez@ayl.tv

——————

MODOS DE COLABORAR CON EL SOSTENIMIENTO DEL PROYECTO

Todo el contenido de la plataforma independiente y propia AYL.TV es gratuito para todos. Sin embargo para poder ser una alternativa real necesitamos medios. Puedes apoyar a AYL.TV con una suscripción de pago en la propia plataforma, aquí:

Si lo prefieres también puedes hacer una donación, puntual o periódica, en Cuenta bancaria Openbank (Banco de Santander) : ES2500730100570163476193

Y también puedes desde cualquier rincón del mundo hacer tu aportación puntual o periódica por Paypal en paypal.me/adoracionyliberacion

Si deseas colaborar de otras formas, o tienes dudas, escribe a: info@ayl.tv

Dios te bendiga. ¡Gracias por unirte a nosotros!