‘Brutal intolerance’: Cdl. Müller condemns Bergoglio’s latest attack on Traditional Latin Mass
German Cardinal Gerhard Müller joins a chorus of voices defending the Church’s liturgical tradition against the Bergoglio's continued crackdown.
AyL
Agencies
German Cardinal Gerhard Müller has condemned the Vatican’s recently approved Rescript further restricting the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM).
Müller, a former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, denounced Cardinal Arthur Roche’s centralization of power over the celebration of the TLM.
“Pope Benedict overcame the tensions that had arisen in a theologically competent and pastorally sensitive manner by distinguishing between the ordinary and extraordinary forms of the Latin rite,” said Cardinal Müller, and described Bergoglio’s decision to restrict the Traditional Mass as “brutal intolerance” against those who prefer the ancient use.
With the Rescript having received papal assent last month, permission to celebrate Mass according to the 1962 Missale Romanum has been restricted to non-parish buildings, and this concession can be sought only from the Congregation (now Dicastery) for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, which Roche leads.