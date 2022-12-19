Scandal! Pact between CATHOLIC SCHOOLS OF SPAIN and LGTBI association.

Get out of there… Get out of there… Either with God or with the devil… Don’t be fooled anymore… If you are paying for one of these schools; take your children to a public school…. They will teach them the same garbage, but at least it will be free.

By Adoración y Liberación

Authorized traduction Maria Luisa Perez Gherlone

December 17th 2022

The false Church where we are sent to the Holy Communion is what it has. That it must extend its claw to the children; in order to, in agreement with the satanic New World Order; try to make of them Satan’s henchmen; far from God.

How? To use Catholic schools to water down the Christian message and assimilate it into the world and thus avoid problems with the State and with secularized families.

This seems to be the case with the attempts to introduce LGTBI ideology in the largest grouping of Catholic schools in Spain.

And although it may seem incredible to you; this December 14, Catholic Schools publicly announced on Twitter the agreement of an «Educational Pact with Crismhom Christian Community LGTBI+H». The tweet states that “we all need each other in the village of education to know how to care for, accompany and understand each other in diversity” and links to the profile of the LGTBI association.

Catholic schools, formed by the functional union of the Federación Española de Religiosos de Enseñanza-Titulares de Centros Católicos (FERE-CECA) and Educación y Gestión (EyG), brings together more than 2,000 Catholic schools, 1,200,000 students and 80,000 teachers. It is therefore surprising that the group that includes two thousand Spanish Catholic centers has concluded an «Educational Pact» with an LGTBI association diametrically opposed to the Church’s magisterium.

In the photo announcing the Pact, Pedro José Huerta Nuño, Secretary General of Catholic Schools, a priest and Trinitarian religious, appears with a big smile on his face. Huerta Nuño is, among other things, an expert in «spiritual leadership, mindfulness and interiority».

Apparently, this is not a new direction taken by Catholic Schools. In fact, in its web page, among the «alliances» of the Catholic entity, the one with «Cristianas y Cristianos de Madrid LGTB+H (Crismhom)» already appeared previously, which indicates an established collaboration. The small association Crismhom, which has its headquarters in the Madrid neighborhood of Chueca, spreads the usual message of the LGTBI collective, but with a slight Christian varnish, considering that relationships between people of the same sex are good and loved by God. The president of the association, who declares himself an Anglican, said in an interview published by ABC: «In my childhood I blamed myself for being gay. But now I thank God for being gay and Christian».

The same interview talks about five priests from Madrid who participate in the activities of the association and even celebrate Mass with the members, without any objection from their bishops, of this False Bergoglian Church where they want us to go to the Holy Communion. The association awards every year the CRISMHOM Rainbow Award to «reward those persons or entities that have stood out for their defense of the Christian LGTBI+ reality».

Why does Catholic Schools want to appear publicly with a group that promotes same-sex relationships? What are the two entities going to collaborate on? What consequences is this «alliance» going to have for the children educated in schools affiliated to Catholic Schools? What is the real position of Catholic Schools regarding same-sex relationships and the morals of the Church in this environment?

