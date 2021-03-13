BERGOGLIO AGAINST CHRIST WITHOUT DISSIMULATION: CELEBRATES HIS «8TH ANNIVERSARY» BY FORBIDDING MASSES IN SAN PEDRO

el •

In the vast majority of the altars of San Pedro, a Holy Mass will never be celebrated again. Those altars that man created for the holy sacrifice of Mass and Adoration to the Lord, become another satanic instrument of the greatest destroyer of the faith in the history of Catholicism: Monsignor Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

Vicente Montesinos

Director de Adoración y Liberación

The Vatican Secretariat of State has banned all private Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica, by means of a decree yesterday; March 12, 2021.

Today marks the 8th anniversary of that fateful day when the impostor «pope» occupied (with k) Peter’s chair.

From now on all the «masses» of St. Peter’s Basilica will be concelebrations, of course of the new rite, and as the decree requires, «animated with singers and readers»

In relation to the Traditional Mass in Latin, the decree says: «The Extraordinary Form can only be celebrated by authorized priests at established times in the Clementine Chapel of the Vatican crypt.» It is flagrantly violated in this way the provisions of H.H. Pope Benedict XVI in Summorum Pontificum, by which every priest is authorized to celebrate the Mass of Always.

Thus the masses disappear, beyond the embarrassing Protestant choral shows to which we are accustomed; the Holy Mass of always is persecuted until the disappearance; And, of course, the vast majority of the altars of Saint Peter, which man created for the holy sacrifice of the Mass and adoration of the Lord, becomes another satanic instrument of the greatest destroyer of the faith in the history of Catholicism: Monsignor Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

I wonder if there is still a priest on the planet who thinks, knowing all this, that by supporting Bergoglio and looking the other way, he will be saved. I ask myself, certainly, every day that passes.

Bergoglio goes against Christ. That is his mission. That is why he came, and that is what he continues to do.

Let us pray that Providence helps us.

Who is like God? Nobody like God!

